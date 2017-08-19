Hate speech: Northern coalition backs Osinbajo – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
Hate speech: Northern coalition backs Osinbajo
Daily Post Nigeria
A coalition of Northern groups has supported Acting President Yemi Osinbajo's decision that promoters of hate speech be treated as terrorists. The coalition in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Abdul-azeez Suleiman and made available to media in …
