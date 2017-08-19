Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hate speech: Northern coalition backs Osinbajo – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Hate speech: Northern coalition backs Osinbajo
Daily Post Nigeria
A coalition of Northern groups has supported Acting President Yemi Osinbajo's decision that promoters of hate speech be treated as terrorists. The coalition in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Abdul-azeez Suleiman and made available to media in …
Politics Fani Kayode Blasts Osinbajo- If Hate Speech is an Act of Terrorism APC is a Party of TerroristsNigerian Bulletin
Hope and tragicomedy in three monthsThe Nation Newspaper
Laolu Akande: To say Buhari is teleguiding Osinbajo is mischievousTheCable
Gistmaster (blog) –TheNewsGuru
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.