Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

When Will 2017/2018 WAEC GCE Nov/Dec Registration End/Close… See Here!

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education, WAEC | 0 comments

When Will 2017/2018 WAEC GCE Nov/Dec Registration End/Close… See Here!

Following the publication of the 2017 WAEC GCE November/December Registration Guidelines, the West African Examinations Council also released the registration closing date for the 2017 WAEC November/December  WASSCE (Private).

2017 WAEC GCE registration has been scheduled to close by the West African Examinations Council on Friday, 25th August, 2017..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

All interested candidates should keep this to mind.

The post When Will 2017/2018 WAEC GCE Nov/Dec Registration End/Close… See Here! appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.