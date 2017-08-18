When Will ASUU 2017 Strike End – (Find Out Here)

The Federal Government’s efforts towards getting the the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)to call off its nationwide strike failed on Thursday as both parties did not agree on some issues.

ASUU Strike May be Called-Off By Next Week Says FG

According to a source who was present at the meeting, the Federal Government promised to honour all of ASUU’s requests except the one regarding the TSA.

It was gathered that the government admitted wrongdoing and appealed to the lecturers to call off the strike immediately, but the appeal was rejected by ASUU leaders, who pleaded for time to meet their members because of the TSA.

The Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige stated after the meeting that the government was expecting feedback from ASUU on the overtures made to it, adding that the union promised to return to the negotiation table within one week with hope of finally calling of the strike.

