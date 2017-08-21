Where And When To Watch The Mayweather / McGregor Fight This Weekend

Into the final week of hype we go.

Sunday morning local time will see Floyd and Conor face off in the most hyped fight of recent times, and you’re going to have to wake up early to watch it.

That’s because news of the result will be everywhere, so if you’re going to enjoy a lie-in then expect a spoiler before you’ve played catch up.

So what time, where, and how?

We know that SuperSport have stepped up to the plate and are broadcasting the fight, and here’s what a quick check on their site shows for Sunday morning:

That’s SuperSport 2 (channel 202), from 1AM.

But ain’t nobody got time for that, so what time can we expect the main event to take place? This from the SuperSport press release:

SuperSport will cross to Las Vegas at 3am (CAT) for the action-packed undercard with the main bout expected to start after 5am (CAT).

Basically, set the alarm for 4:45AM, take a coffee to the face and you should be just fine.

If you don’t have DStv here’s a helpful hint – find a friend who does, ask for their login details (won’t cost them a cent), and pop over to DStv Now.

Login using those details, stream SuperSport 2 – boom, you’ve done well.

I’m sure there will be plenty of illegal streams floating around online, but we would never condone such behaviour.

You’ll hear more from us about this one as the week goes on, but for now a little something to consider via NewsAU:

WHY WILL CONOR WIN?

He’s got power in his left hand and it only takes one punch; Mayweather has been caught by straight lefts from southpaws in the past; He has a level of confidence that allows him to achieve unimaginable feats; He’s young and in his prime at age 29; Mayweather hasn’t fought in two years and is 40 years old; He’s fought an all-time great on a lengthy winning streak before (Jose Aldo) and knocked him out in the first round; and, He’ll be able to bully Mayweather in the clinch.

WHY WILL FLOYD WIN?

He’s forgotten more about boxing than McGregor has ever learnt; He is arguably the best defensive fighter of all-time and an expert on avoiding being caught; He’s fought bigger, stronger fighters before and rendered their attacks impotent; He never takes chances and will prepare perfectly for this fight; He’s still in incredible shape for a 40-year-old; and, He’s fought for decades against the best in the world — this is McGregor’s first fight.

WHY SHOULD I CHEER FOR CONOR?

In no particular order: He’s the underdog; From what we know of his real personality he’s the more likeable man; A win by a debutant against a fighter with claims to be the greatest of all-time would be one of the biggest sporting upsets of our lifetime; and, A win could open the door to other entertaining crossover fights between boxers and mixed martial artists.

WHY SHOULD I CHEER FOR FLOYD?

In no particular order: He’s striving for a historic 50-0 boxing record; He’s representing the reputation of boxing — which can’t afford to have a debutant knock off one of its greats; and, He’s dedicated his entire life to the sport and that should count for something.

Why should both cheer? Because, according to multiple sources, Mayweather will earn upwards of £80m (R1,35 billion) and McGregor will earn £60m (R1 billion) for the fight.

Those figures exclude the paydays the fighters will receive from their sponsors.

Ka-ching.

