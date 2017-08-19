Where Is Don jazzy From… From Which State? – See Here!

Many Nigerians are asking several question about the Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy… questions like where is Don Jazzy from, Don Jazzy from which state? where is Don Jazzy from in Delta State..

So If you’re one of those asking such questions, then you’re just on the right page that answers the question in detail.

According to Wikipedia, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy was born in Umuahia in Abia state, Nigeria. However, he was raised in Ajegunle in Lagos, as his family moved there while he was still very young.

Don Jazzy had his secondary education at the Federal Government College, Ijanikin, Lagos and proceeded to study Business Management at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state. He moved to London in 2000 upon his uncle’s invitation, and that was where he developed a strong interest in musical instruments, and music in general.

With the above in mind, one would agree that Don Jazzy has gone far and wide. But his origin remains Abia state or Lagos state — whichever way you prefer to look at it.

The post Where Is Don jazzy From… From Which State? – See Here! appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

