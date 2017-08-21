Which is Nigeria’s major tribe?

THERE ARE distinctive Phenomena that define the urgency of the now to effect fundamental changes to the ways and manners that Nigeria is governed. First, is the unfortunate realization that Nigerian youth in their hundreds -of -thousands have embarked on a journey to uncertainty to the land of developed civilizations of Western Europe. These young […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

