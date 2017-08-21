Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Evicted farmers to launch ‘international’ legal action against Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Daily

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Daily

Evicted farmers to launch 'international' legal action against Zimbabwe
The Zimbabwe Daily
Johannesburg – White farmers whose farms were forcibly taken over by supporters of President Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe say they have “launched a new international legal initiative to seek justice and compensation”. “Dispossessed Zimbabwean …
The US considers cutting aid to ZimbabweThe Zimbabwean
Dispossessed Zimbabwean farmers launch new legal initiative – SADC Tribunal Rights WatchPoliticsweb
White farmers launch 'international' legal action against ZimbabweCitizen

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.