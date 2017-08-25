White farmers who forced black labourer into a COFFIN and threatened to burn him alive in shocking attack found guilty – The Sun
|
The Sun
|
White farmers who forced black labourer into a COFFIN and threatened to burn him alive in shocking attack found guilty
The Sun
Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson, both 29, pleaded not guilty to kidnap, assault, attempted murder and possession of a firearm over the incident last year in South Africa. By Sam Webb. 25th August 2017, 1:51 pm. Updated: 25th August 2017, 1:59 pm …
BREAKING: Coffin assault accused found guilty
White South African farmers guilty in 'coffin assault'
2 men guilty in South Africa coffin assault case
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!