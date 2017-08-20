Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who succeeds Ikeme? – The Punch

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Who succeeds Ikeme?
The Punch
Former Nigeria goalkeepers hold different opinions over the suitable choice of goalkeeper for the Super Eagles ahead of the crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, after first choice Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.