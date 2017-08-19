Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who wants Ooni’s marriage crashed? – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Who wants Ooni's marriage crashed?
The Nation Newspaper
A FEW days ago, the social media were awash with the sensational story of the crashed marriage of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and his queen, Olori Wuraola. According to the authors of the story, Olori Wuraola, whose wedding to the Ooni last

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.