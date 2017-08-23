Pages Navigation Menu

Why CBN interventions cannot halt depreciation of Naira

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Financial experts have diagnosed plausible reasons for the steady depreciation of the nation’s currency in spite of series of interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the foreign exchange market. The experts told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that a single market rate, among others, was required to reverse the depreciating trend of the naira. Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), said an apparent devaluation of the interbank market rate was having a negative impact on the Naira.

