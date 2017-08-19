Why comedy shows are becoming boring – Lafup

Not just a few feel that comedy shows in Nigeria have become boring. Days are long gone when people who attend some of these comedy shows get the value for their money. In a chat with Saturday Beats, popular comedian Lafup agreed with the fact that comedy shows have become boring but he gave reasons based …

The post Why comedy shows are becoming boring – Lafup appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

