Why Delta adopted execute-before-payment policy — Commissioner – Vanguard
|
Why Delta adopted execute-before-payment policy — Commissioner
Vanguard
ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Works, Mr. James Augoye, has said the Contractor Finance and Execute before payment policy of the state government was to de-congest government priorities and focus on other capital developmental projects.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!