Philippine leader tells police to kill only if necessary in war on drugs – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Philippine leader tells police to kill only if necessary in war on drugs
Channel NewsAsia
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday backed police on the front lines of a war on drugs that he said would not cease, but warned officers their duty was to arrest suspects and kill only if their lives were in danger. FILE PHOTO – Philippine …
Duterte: I never said cops should shoot suspects on their knees
Australian foreign spy chief 'courtesy calls' Duterte in Manila
Duterte: 11th grader's death 'really bad' | SunStar
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!