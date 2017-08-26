Why governors attended quit notice meeting – Shettima – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Why governors attended quit notice meeting – Shettima
The Punch
Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has explained why the Northern Governors' Forum attended a meeting of a coalition of northern groups as they announced the withdrawal of a quit notice against the Igbo living in the North on Thursday.
Why governors were at the Igbo quit notice meeting – Shettima
Arewa youths finally withdraw quit notice on Igbos
Northern youths withdraw Igbo quit notice
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!