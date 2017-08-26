Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why governors attended quit notice meeting – Shettima – The Punch

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Why governors attended quit notice meeting – Shettima
The Punch
Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has explained why the Northern Governors' Forum attended a meeting of a coalition of northern groups as they announced the withdrawal of a quit notice against the Igbo living in the North on Thursday.
Why governors were at the Igbo quit notice meeting – ShettimaYNaija
Arewa youths finally withdraw quit notice on IgbosDaily Post Nigeria
Northern youths withdraw Igbo quit noticeDaily Trust

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.