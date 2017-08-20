Pages Navigation Menu

Why I Beat Up The South African Model – First Lady, Grace Mugabe

The Zimbabwean first lady, Grace Mugabe, has revealed the reason behind her decision to beat up a South African model and break her head in the course of the assault. The first lady while speaking to South African officials revealed that she used an extension cord on the 20-year-old model identified as Gabriella Engels in…

