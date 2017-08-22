Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I Changed My Name From Toyin Aimakhu To Toyin Abraham

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu has revealed the real reasons behind the sudden change of name. The actress who has had so many controversial issues, from her broken marriage to having a boyfriend who is thief, said, changing her name was to have a fresh start in life, in other news, …

The post Why I Changed My Name From Toyin Aimakhu To Toyin Abraham appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.