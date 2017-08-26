Why I didn’t attend Governors’ Meeting with Buhari – Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti has explained why he didn’t attend what he termed the “impromptu” meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and all state governors in Nigeria. In a series of tweets on Friday, the governor said he was being installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti. He said: For those insinuating that I shunned d President’s […]

