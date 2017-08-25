Pages Navigation Menu

Why I didn't attend governors' meeting with Buhari – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said that he did not deliberately shun President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with governors on Friday. Fayose said he was unable to attend the meeting because it clashed with his chieftaincy installation. “For those insinuating that I shunned the President’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as […]

