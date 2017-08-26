Why I dropped out of school, says Olamide

Popular Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Badoo, has revealed that he dropped out of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode due to his father’s inability to fund his tertiary education.

Olamide stated that contrary to speculations, he did not drop out of school because of poor academic performance, but because his father could not pay his school fees.

He disclosed this in his comment as a motivational speaker at the second edition of a Summer Camp organised by Ogun State Government for Secondary school students in the state.

Olamide told the students that despite being a dropout, he was focused and determined to achieve greatness and urged the students to remain focused and disciplined, if they are to achieve their ambition in life.

He also advised them to always put God first in whatever they are doing, adding: “I want to tell you that you must always put God first in everything you are doing. Be focused and there is nothing you cannot achieve, if you are discipline.”

The artiste, who is an indigene of the state, advised the students to imbibe the spirit of “I can and I will” and also believe in themselves, noting that achieving one’s ambition in life goes beyond talent and skills “but total concentration and discipline.”

He explained that the reason why he always infused Yoruba dialects in his songs was to promote Yoruba culture, saying: “I can never do without putting Yoruba lyrics in my songs, I belong here (Nigeria). It is a blessing to be a citizen of Nigeria.”

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Dayo Adeneye, who addressed the students, assured that the state government would continue to give education the necessary attention to improve its standard.

He disclosed that the government invited Olamide to tell his success story to the students, “so that they can learn from it.”Adeneye expressed the hope that Olamide’s speech would also help them to prepare for the future.

