Why I Haven’t Spoken To Kanye West In Years – Jay Z Finally Opens Up

American rapper and father of three, JAY-Z, has in a recent interview opened up on his beef with father of two and fellow rapper, Kanye West. Recall that both parties were reported to have split after a Tidal money sharing formula started their feud leading to Kanye West’s withdrawal from the recent father of twins.…

The post Why I Haven’t Spoken To Kanye West In Years – Jay Z Finally Opens Up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

