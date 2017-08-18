Pages Navigation Menu

Why I lied that I was virgin – Actress Toyo Baby

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode better known as Toyo Baby of Jenifa’s Diary has given reasons she lied about her virginity. In her book, “Rebirth” she had stated that she gave away her virginity to her married music teacher at 17. This is coming after she had in different interviews claimed she was a virgin. Her […]

