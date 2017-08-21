Why I pray for women naked, shave their pubic hair – Pastor confesses in Ondo – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why I pray for women naked, shave their pubic hair – Pastor confesses in Ondo
Daily Post Nigeria
Pastor Matthew Olakunle of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Itura in Iju town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, has said that he prays for women naked because God answers prayers faster without the clothes on. He said this while …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!