Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I want President Buhari dead – Asari Dokubo [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Niger Delta militants leader, Asari Dokubo, has given reasons he wishes President Muhammadu Buhari dead. Asari spoke in a video in reaction to the news of Buhari’s return from the UK. President Buhari spent over 100 days in London where he was receiving treatment for yet-to-be disclosed ailment. Asari had last week said the […]

Why I want President Buhari dead – Asari Dokubo [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.