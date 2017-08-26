Pages Navigation Menu

Why I’m against restructuring of Nigeria – Obasanjo

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has distanced himself from the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria by some section of Nigerians. Obasanjo, who faulted the call said what Nigeria needs now is not restructuring of the country but that of individual mentality. He made his stance known on the sidelines of the African Leadership Forum in […]

