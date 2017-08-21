Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Why I’m Still Single” – Actress Rita Dominic

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

sbandNollywood actress Rita Dominic, has revealed why she is yet unmarried in an interview with lifestyle and fashion magazine. Speaking in an interview with a lifestyle and fashion magazine, Schick, the veteran actress said that she could have been married a long time ago, but things didn’t work out. The multiple award-winning actress, however, is …

The post “Why I’m Still Single” – Actress Rita Dominic appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.