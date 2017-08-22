Why KNUT’s Wilson Sossion chose to decline inclusion in ODM’s nomination list – The Standard
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Why KNUT's Wilson Sossion chose to decline inclusion in ODM's nomination list
The Standard
Kenyan National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion has requested the Orange Democratic Movement to take out his name from the list of those supposed to be nominated to Parliament. According to Sossion, he had a meeting with ODM …
Why firebrand Wilson Sossion opted out of the ODM nomination list
Thanks but no thanks.. Sossion disappoints Raila Odinga
Sossion drops Raila's nomination to Parliament for 'other duties'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!