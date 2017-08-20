Pages Navigation Menu

Why My Relationship With Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Gifty Failed – Singer Mr 2kay Reveals

Nigerian singer, Mr 2Kay, has revealed the reason his relationship with ex-Big Brother Naja housemate, Gifty did not work.

In an exclusive chat with Channels TV, the artiste blamed zodiac sign for their failed relationship explaining they now have a cordial relationship devoid of romance.

“I and gifty are cool but we are not dating, we are better in our different zones. Some loves are better not in relationship but friendship, we are not an item.”

 

“Zodiac signs are very important for us to know, if your zodiac signs don’t really match then it doesn’t really match because some people are not matched, they are just wasting their time with each other, ” he said.

