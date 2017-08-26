Why South/South is against calls for Nigeria’s breakup — Opone, PANDEF member – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why South/South is against calls for Nigeria's breakup — Opone, PANDEF member
Vanguard
CHIEF Ossai Opone, a member of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and former governorship aspirant in Delta State in this interview, explains how the gains of the latest dialogue between the Federal Government and PANDEF can be maximized. He also …
Storm in N'Delta over plot to sack PANDEF, Clark
'Why Niger Deltans must get modular refineries licences'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!