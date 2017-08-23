Why those criticizing Buhari must watch their tongues – Presidency

The Presidency has advised those in the forefront of the agitation for restructuring of the country to exercise restraint in their choice of words as they criticise President Muhammadu Buhari. The call was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement made available to journalists […]

Why those criticizing Buhari must watch their tongues – Presidency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

