Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why UNIUYO Took Custody Of 600 Reptiles – Don – Nigeria Today

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Why UNIUYO Took Custody Of 600 Reptiles – Don
Nigeria Today
The authorities of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State have given reasons why the institution undertook the custody of over 600 reptiles including snakes, millipedes and other animals seized by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), in Calabar

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.