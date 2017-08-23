Why we didn’t implement new minimum wage-Yari – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Why we didn't implement new minimum wage-Yari
Daily Trust
Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state on Wednesday attributed the non implementation of new minimum wage by his administration to the failure of the State Chapter of the NLC to give the actual and verifiable figure of the Local government workforce.
Governor Yari stops his convoy to help accident victims (photos)
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!