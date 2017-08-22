Pages Navigation Menu

Why we downscale FirstNation’s airworthiness certificate to non-scheduled operator, says NCAA

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Travel

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has downscaled the Certificate of Airworthiness of FirstNation Airways as a scheduled operator to a non-scheduled operator over alleged violation of safety procedures. Capt. Muhtar Usman, the Director-General of the agency told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that the airline had been operating only one aircraft for…

