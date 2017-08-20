Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we established Biafra Security Service – IPOB

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has explained why it established a vigilante group, Biafra Security Service, BSS. The Pro-Biafra group said the BSS would only gather intelligence and ensure that criminal elements do not compromise the safety and welfare of people residing in Biafraland. According to the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, […]

Why we established Biafra Security Service – IPOB

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.