Wickedness!! UNIPORT Student Invites Little Girl Into His Room, Stones Her To Death.. Details (Graphic Photos)

A student of UNIPORT of faculty of Science by name Ifeanyi Dike, residing at Eliozu town in Obio/Akpor LGA , from mbaitolu in Iml state,allegedly killed little Miss Victory Chikamso.

According to report, Ifeanyi called the deceased into his room and hit her with a stone. He was caught in the night while he was going to dispose the body of the girl.On interrogation,he said he was sent by a man to kill the girl for rituals but refused to give the name of the man.

Ifeanyi and the body of the

girl are currently at Okporo police station.What a wicked act!