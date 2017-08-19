Wickedness!! UNIPORT Student Invites Little Girl Into His Room, Stones Her To Death.. Details (Graphic Photos)
A student of UNIPORT of faculty of Science by name Ifeanyi Dike, residing at Eliozu town in Obio/Akpor LGA , from mbaitolu in Iml state,allegedly killed little Miss Victory Chikamso.
According to report, Ifeanyi called the deceased into his room and hit her with a stone. He was caught in the night while he was going to dispose the body of the girl.On interrogation,he said he was sent by a man to kill the girl for rituals but refused to give the name of the man.
Ifeanyi and the body of the
girl are currently at Okporo police station.What a wicked act!
