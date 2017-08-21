Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra will show PDP is back – Prof ABC Nwosu

Vanguard

Anambra will show PDP is back – Prof ABC Nwosu
Vanguard
Professor Alphonsus Nwosu, the former Minister of Health and the man who emerged the first governorship candidate of PDP in 1999, was recently appointed the Anambra State Caretaker Committee of the party. Nwosu would have become the first civilian …
Wike, Fayose, Ugwuanyi in Anambra for PDP congressThe Punch
Wike, Fayose, Ugwuanyi Storm Anambra for PDP Ward Congress TodayTHISDAY Newspapers

