Wike, Fayose, Ugwuanyi storm Anambra for PDP Ward congress

As Prof Nwosu insists on credible primary

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – RIVERS State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, his counterparts, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu were expected in Awka Sunday night for Monday’s Ward Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Wike will be the chairman of the exercise.

The three governors are part of the five member panel mandated by the national leadership of the party to lead the conduct of the party’s congress for the nomination of three delegates from each of the 326 wards in Anambra State

At the time of filling this report, all logistics had been put in place to enable them conduct a hitch free exercise in which Vanguard gathered, must have at least a woman as one of the three ward delegates.

Already, the atmosphere in the state has been charged as stakeholders had begun political horse trading to ensure that they were not left behind during the exercise.

At a popular hotel in Awka, many PDP big wigs were seen milling around and awaiting the arrival of the governors and other members of the panel last night.

It was gathered that members of the panel would immediately on arrival, go into a meeting with the Professor Alphonsus Nwosu –led state caretaker committee to work out modalities for a smooth exercise today.

Prof Nwosu, while interacting with reporters last night, promised a credible ward congress and governorship primary election in the state, adding that his team would ensure that no aspirant of the party high jacked the process.

According to him, many of the stakeholders had been clamouring to contribute candidates for the ward delegates’ exercise, but the committee had insisted on not giving anybody any opportunity to influence the exercise.

“The era of PDP share the money is over, which is why we are not accepting any money from any stakeholder to ensure that we have credible people as delegates and officials of the party in Anambra State.

“We have been meeting stakeholders and members of the party in the state, and we have assured them that the process will be fair to all. We are in Anambra to ensure that we restore the political process in the state and we are surprised some of our people are still interested in bending the rules,” Nwosu said..

The post Wike, Fayose, Ugwuanyi storm Anambra for PDP Ward congress appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

