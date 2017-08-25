Will University Of Nigeria Nsukka Conduct Post UTME Screening/Aptitude Test 2017 | What Is UNN Cut-Off Mark – (Find Out Here)

This is to inform the general public that the cut-off mark for admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for 2017/2018 academic session is 200. Also, the school will conduct a Post-UTME Aptitude Test/ Screening Exercise examination.

Please continue to check our website here for further information of when the screening will commence. We urge all UNN aspirants to commence preparation for the aptitude test which will be Computer Based.

As a prospective candidates who is looking forward to getting admission to study your course of choice at the University of Nigeria, one of the biggest mistake you will make is entering the hall for UNN PUTME or DE screening without having a glimpse of what the previous questions looks like.

To gain admission n in UNN, one has to meet the following General Entry Requirements;

Age Limit: No person under the age of sixteen (16) years may be admitted to the University as a student.

Admission Requirements: University of Nigeria, Nsukka requires all candidates applying for admission into any of its courses to possess five credit level passes which must include a credit pass in English Language and a Science subject in not more than two sittings.

Entry requirement for Direct Entry must include UTME requirement for that particular course.

