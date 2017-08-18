Winning! Ahmed Alimi emerges winner of 7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Ahmed Alimi has been unveiled as the latest winner of the 7UP Harvard Business Scholarship, an Initiative of 7Up Bottling Company Plc which was started in the year 2010. A Unilag Alumnus, Alimi will be adding a Harvard education to a list of achievements which include founding an NGO focused on mentoring young people at […]

The post Winning! Ahmed Alimi emerges winner of 7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

