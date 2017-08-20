Winning start for Micho, Sundowns dominance over SuperSport continues

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns defeated SuperSport United 2-0 Saturday to extend a South African Premiership winning streak over their Pretoria neighbours to seven matches.

Sundowns have won home and away against SuperSport for the past three seasons, including a 5-0 thrashing last year.

Goals either side of half-time from Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane settled a high-profile first round fixture between the co-tenants of Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium.

SuperSport lost captain and South Africa midfielder Dean Furman 15 minutes from time after a second caution earned him a red card.

Both clubs are among the media favourites to win this season the richest national league in Africa with a 10 million rand ($760,000/650,000 euros) first prize.

Victory took defending African champions Sundowns to the top of table, ahead of AmaZulu, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates on goal difference.

Tapelo Nyongo converted a penalty three minutes from time to give AmaZulu a 1-0 home win over Free State Stars in Durban.

AmaZulu finished well down the last second division table, but bought the franchise of promoted Thanda Royal Zulu for a reported 40 million rand.

Micho’s Pirates get win

Former African champions Pirates made a winning start under Serb coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic by edging Chippa United 1-0 in Soweto.

A powerful close-range header from Thamsanqa Gabuza on 37 minutes settled a match in which Chippa took 81 minutes to get a shot on target.

“There are so many things that needed to be improved,” admitted Sredojevic about a club that have experienced two trophy-less seasons.

Micho: “I’m happy that the players have accepted my strategic targets, where we want to have a strong foundation built on strong defence” — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 19, 2017

Suspended Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen watched from the stand as his Golden Arrows team surrendered the lead in a 1-1 draw at Ajax Cape Town.

A careless clearance from Ajax goalkeeper Brandon Petersen gifted Lerato Lamola the goal that gave Arrows a half-time advantage.

South Africa centre-back Rivaldo Coetzee equalised four minutes into the second half with an unstoppable header off a corner,

Polokwane City and neighbours Baroka played a 0-0 draw in a derby that never reached great heights.

Kaizer Chiefs, the most popular and successful South African football club, debut Sunday away to Bloemfontein Celtic.

Maela: “Its been the best experience working with coach Micho & coach Rhulani. They make you better than you are” — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 19, 2017

