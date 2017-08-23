Wiyeta storm semis – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Wiyeta storm semis
The Star, Kenya
Former champions Wiyeta Girls football team stormed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association Games, thanks to 6-0 win against St Basile of Burundi in Gulu, Uganda yesterday. Christine Awour seems all set …
Rampant Wiyeta get Basile revenge at FEASSA
