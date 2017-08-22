Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Blasts Buhari’s Administration, Calls It A Joke (See Tweets)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has come for President Buhari’s administration on Twitter. According to him, the government of his country is a joke. See tweets below:- Source: Twitter

The post Wizkid Blasts Buhari’s Administration, Calls It A Joke (See Tweets) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.