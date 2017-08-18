Wizkid & Davido Who Is Richer Than The Other? – Find Out Here!

Wizkid & Davido Who Is Richer Than The Other? – Find Out Here! Lets Compare Between This two Nigerian music starsWizkid and Davido – Davido & Wizkid Who is more richer than the other.. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read READ ALSO: Top 10 Richest Nigerian Musicians

With their profile…



Wizkid:

Wizkid is the regular participant in the top ten list of the richest Nigerian musicians list. Due to hard work, this young singer has already gained both fame and money. Now he owns luxurious cars, expensive houses, and many other precious things. What is Wizkid net worth? How rich is the singer? This article will show you the most relevant facts.

Many Wizkid fans and enemies have constantly been arguing about Wizkid net worth. The reason of it is pure envy. All of them consider that they must know, for example, how much Wizkid cars and house cost.

Wizkid net worth

As for January 2017, according to numerous financial reports, Wizkid net worth is over 14 million dollars. For about three years already, the prominent singer gets the stable income from such reputable monetization platforms as Spinlet, ITunes, and YouTube.

Davido:

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known by his stage name Davido, is an American-born Nigerian recording artist, performer and record producer. His 2011 single “Dami Duro” was well-received throughout Nigeria. Along with his elder brother Adewale Adeleke, Davido is the co-owner of HKN Music (a record label home to Sina Rambo, B. Red and DeeKay). He has produced songs for Naeto C, Skales, Tiwa Savage and Sauce Kid. In April 2012, he signed an endorsement deal with MTN Nigeria. On October 23, 2013, Davido partnered with Guinness Nigeria for the “Guinness World of More” concert.[6] Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Davido relocated to Lagos at a young age. His debut album Omo Baba Olowo, released in 2012, was supported by the singles “Back When” featuring Naeto C, “Dami Duro”, “All of You”, “Overseas” featuring Sina Rambo, “Ekuro”, “Gbon Gbon” and “Feel Alright” featuring Ice Prince. Between 2013 and 2015, Davido released the singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”. The aforementioned singles were reportedly intended to be singles off the album, The Baddest. Currently Davido’s Net Stands At An Outstanding $14Million

The post Wizkid & Davido Who Is Richer Than The Other? – Find Out Here! appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

