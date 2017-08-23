Wizkid Invited To Join Speed On The Remix Of “BangDadaDang” – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Wizkid Invited To Join Speed On The Remix Of “BangDadaDang”
Guardian (blog)
“BangDadaDang” master Speed Darlington has called on Starboy Wizkid to join him for the remix of his hit single. In a video he posted on Twitter, he stated that he has heard about Wizkid's fondness for him and is extending a hand of invitation to the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!