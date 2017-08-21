Wizkid To Shoot A Short Film In London Next Week

Daddy Yo crooner, Wizkid has revealed that he’s moving to London next week to shoot a short Movie with beautiful women.

The singer made this known to his fans in via his official twitter timeline.

Read Below…

In London next week shooting a short film with beautiful women

In London next week shooting a short film with beautiful women — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 21, 2017

