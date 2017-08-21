Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid To Shoot A Short Film In London Next Week

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Daddy Yo crooner, Wizkid has revealed that he’s moving to London next week to shoot a short Movie with beautiful women.

The singer made this known to his fans in via his official twitter timeline.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Read Below…

In London next week shooting a short film with beautiful women

 

The post Wizkid To Shoot A Short Film In London Next Week appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.