Wizkid To Shoot A Short Film In London Next Week
Daddy Yo crooner, Wizkid has revealed that he’s moving to London next week to shoot a short Movie with beautiful women.
The singer made this known to his fans in via his official twitter timeline.
Read Below…
In London next week shooting a short film with beautiful women
In London next week shooting a short film with beautiful women
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 21, 2017
The post Wizkid To Shoot A Short Film In London Next Week appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!