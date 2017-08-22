Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wo video: Olamide reacts to ban

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji, has responded to the ban on his latest released video, ‘Wo’ . On Tuesday, the federal ministry of health notified the public that the rapper had violated the 2015 tobacco act. It warned that ‘Wo’ video had “dangerous public health content”. Speaking, the YBNL boss said he loves Nigerians and […]

Wo video: Olamide reacts to ban

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.