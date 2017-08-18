Woman docked for calling ex-husband’s mother ‘witch’

Minna – A woman, Fati Mohammed, on Friday appeared before a Minna Magistrates’ Court, charged with calling her former mother-in-law, Fati Aliyu, a witch.

The accused was arraigned in court following a direct criminal complaint filed by Aliyu.

Aliyu alleged that Mohammed called her a witch after demanding that she returned the five-year-old child she had for her former husband to her.

According to the boy’s grandmother, the child had been on vacation with his mother.

But when she requested her to return him after the holiday, the mother called her a witch.

She prayed the court to order the accused to pay her N2million in damages for defamation as well as order her to return her grandson who was put under her care.

The accused, however, denied the charge preferred against her by the complainant.

The presiding judge, Hassan Mohammed, advised the parties to give peace a chance and settle their differences amicably.

Hassan adjourned the case till Aug. 31 for further mention. (NAN)

The post Woman docked for calling ex-husband’s mother ‘witch’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

