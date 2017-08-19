Pages Navigation Menu

Woman lands in Court for calling ex Mother-in-law a Witch

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

A woman, F. Mohammed, on Friday appeared before a Minna Magistrates’ Court, charged with calling  her former mother-in-law, F. Aliyu, a witch. The accused was arraigned in court following a direct criminal complaint filed by Aliyu. Aliyu alleged that Mohammed called her a witch after demanding that she returned the five-year-old child she had  for […]

