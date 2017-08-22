Women Afrobasket: Nigeria humbles Guinea 106-33

Nigeria’s Senior Women Basketball Team, D’Tigress, has taken the campaign for 2018 World FIBA Championship to another level by beating Guinea 106-33 in the ongoing 2017 Women Afrobasket in Bamako, Mali. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Africa’s women representative in the 2018 FIBA Championship would emerge from 2017 Women Afrobasket. Evelyn Akhator of D’Tigress topped the lead in Nigeria’s assault against Guinea by scoring 24 points out of 106 to humble their opponents during the penultimate Group B match on Tuesday.

