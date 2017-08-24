Women Afrobasket: Senegal bows to Nigeria in final Group match

Defending champions Senegal, bowed to Nigeria’s pressure by 54-58 points in the Women Afrobasket championship, in their last Group B match of on Wednesday night in Bamako, Mali. Both teams and enthusiasts took the match as crucial due to the superlative performances of Nigeria’s D’Tigress since the beginning of the tournament and Senegal’s intimidating record in the last 10 years. Even as Senegal won the last quarter of the match by picking 13 points ahead of Nigeria’s 10 points, it was a Pyrrhic victory for Nigerian girls as they finally showed class in the encounter.

