Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Women Afrobasket: Senegal bows to Nigeria in final Group match

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Defending champions Senegal, bowed to Nigeria’s pressure by 54-58 points in the Women Afrobasket championship, in their last Group B match of on Wednesday night in Bamako, Mali. Both teams and enthusiasts took the match as crucial due to the superlative performances of Nigeria’s D’Tigress since the beginning of the tournament and Senegal’s intimidating record in the last 10 years. Even as Senegal won the last quarter of the match by picking 13 points ahead of Nigeria’s 10 points, it was a Pyrrhic victory for Nigerian girls as they finally showed class in the encounter.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.